Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $92.50

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $78.90. 12,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,430. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.77.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

