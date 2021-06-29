Brokerages Set Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Target Price at $15.71

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research firms recently commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 376,331 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 66.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 101,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $886.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

