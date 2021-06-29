Brokerages Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) PT at $80.50

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 8,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,636. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

