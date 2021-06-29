Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Target Price at $56.33

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.
GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
GME stock opened at $213.25 on Friday. GameStop has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of -2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.55.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.
