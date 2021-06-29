Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Target Price at $56.33

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GME stock opened at $213.25 on Friday. GameStop has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of -2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.55.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

