Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.13 on Friday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion and a PE ratio of -38.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,592,741.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 537,225 shares worth $20,653,909. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in GoodRx by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.