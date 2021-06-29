Brokerages Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT at $182.45

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.45.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.03. 3,739,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

