Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT at $22.36

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,266,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

