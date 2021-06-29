Brokerages Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) PT at $242.93

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,141 shares of company stock valued at $293,969,933 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $246.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.39. Square has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

