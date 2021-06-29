Brokers Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of D opened at $75.24 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

