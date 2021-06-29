Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) PT Raised to C$74.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.
BBU.UN traded down C$0.65 on Tuesday, hitting C$57.39. 6,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of C$34.28 and a one year high of C$59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
