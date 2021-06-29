Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) PT Raised to C$74.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BBU.UN traded down C$0.65 on Tuesday, hitting C$57.39. 6,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of C$34.28 and a one year high of C$59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

