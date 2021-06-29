Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider David Pietrantoni Sells 2,000 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

