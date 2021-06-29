Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

HOM.U stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The stock has a market cap of C$400.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.39 and a 52-week high of C$13.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,004,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,599,328.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last 90 days.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

