BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 57.1% Higher This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and $32,107.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

