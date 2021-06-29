C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

CHRW stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 703,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

