C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CHRW opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

