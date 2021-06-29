C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $202,000 Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNOB. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

