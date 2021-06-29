C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 769 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

APAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

