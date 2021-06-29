C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

