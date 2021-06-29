C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $2,691,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.