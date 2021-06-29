Calculus VCT (LON:CLC) to Issue GBX 3.02 Dividend

Calculus VCT (LON:CLC) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CLC opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.60. Calculus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £23.10 million and a PE ratio of 60.00.

