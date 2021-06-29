California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

