Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

CAC stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 2,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44. Camden National has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $715.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.