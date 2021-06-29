Canaccord Genuity Increases Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$16.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NSR stock traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.07. 41,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,899. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$8.78 and a one year high of C$18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.20.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

