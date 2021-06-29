Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.45.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.41 and a one year high of $120.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

