Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$534,618.80 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total value of C$534,618.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,526,963.21.

David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total value of C$560,557.65.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$44.71. 3,085,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,722. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$52.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

