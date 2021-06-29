Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.86 ($72.77).

COK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €51.62 ($60.73) on Tuesday. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €57.25 ($67.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.67.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

