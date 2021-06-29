CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $12.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

CWXZF stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

