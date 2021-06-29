CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

CWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$19.06 million and a PE ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.70.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.