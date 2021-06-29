Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the May 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CCOEY stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Capcom has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

