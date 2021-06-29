Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $26.66 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

