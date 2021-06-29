Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 52,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,787 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.