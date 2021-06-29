Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth $760,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.