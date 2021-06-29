Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $231.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

