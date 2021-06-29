Capital One Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.39.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

