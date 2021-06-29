CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $108.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.75, but opened at $95.56. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. CareDx shares last traded at $96.36, with a volume of 10,716 shares trading hands.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -327.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.45.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

