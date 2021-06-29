CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.07.

NYSE:KMX opened at $129.01 on Monday. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CarMax by 64.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,910.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

