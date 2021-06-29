Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

