Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.75 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $113.83 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00143233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.87 or 0.99781739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

