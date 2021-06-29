Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

