Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the May 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cellect Biotechnology stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Cellect Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company develops ApoTainer, a kit for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.