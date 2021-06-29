CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 2,972,897 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

