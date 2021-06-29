Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEPU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Central Puerto stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $366.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

