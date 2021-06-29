Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.01

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 347903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.48.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,003,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,837,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.