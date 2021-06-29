ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $1,260,189. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. 6,072,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,419. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

