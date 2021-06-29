Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

Shares of CHTR traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $717.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,118. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $726.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $684.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

