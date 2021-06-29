Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 72.5% in June

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Charter Hall Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Charter Hall Group stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

