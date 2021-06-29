Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $15,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

