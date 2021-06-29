China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Short Interest Update

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 16,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RNHEF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. China Dili Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28.

China Dili Group Company Profile

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

