Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 4.9%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.47. 6,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 228,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $649.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.