ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce $16.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $71.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.68 million to $74.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.79 million to $110.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 812,958 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 101.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $658.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55.

ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

